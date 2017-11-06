Vermonters, Are You Working Three Jobs? Tell Us About It.

Brave Little State is working on an episode about Vermonters who work multiple jobs — if that’s you, we want to hear from you.

Brave Little State is VPR’s people-powered journalism podcast: You ask the questions, you decide what we investigate and then we find the answers together. For our December episode, we’re taking on this question from Susan Boston, of Woodstock:

"Why do so many Vermonters have three jobs? What kind of jobs are they working at and how do they make it work?"

Susan is wondering what it’s like to work multiple jobs. What’s a regular day/week like? What are the challenges? The pleasures? Are you making ends meet?

We’re hoping to include as many voices as possible in our episode. If you’d like to share your experience, we’d be deeply grateful.

Follow the instructions below to leave us a voicemail, record yourself or just get in touch via email. We may include your submission in our episode, or follow up with you if we’re interested in talking more. Thanks!

Here’s how to share your experience:

By phone | Call us at 802-552-4880 and leave a short message. One minute max, please! Tell us what jobs you’re working, and how things are going. Be sure to include your name, where you live and your phone number, so we can get back in touch with you.

If you have a smartphone, use the voice memo feature to record yourself. Sit in a quiet room with lots of soft surfaces (furniture, carpeting), or venture into your closet. Listen back to your recording to make sure it sounds OK, and then email it to us at share@vpr.net. We'll write back to let you know we got it.

By email | If it's easier just to write us a note, email us at share@vpr.net. We'd love to hear from you!

