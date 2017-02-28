Vermonters React To President Trump's Congressional Address

President Trump will speak to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, and we'll hear reactions to what he said on Wednesday's Vermont Edition.

Tuesday night's speech is the president's first formal address since Inauguration Day. Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will be present in the House chamber for the speech, along with their invited guests.

During the address, follow NPR's live annotation here.

On Wednesday's broadcast, we'll talk with Democratic Congressman Peter Welch about his reactions, and take your calls and questions for Vermont's sole congressman.

We'll also talk with Ahmed Alsaeedi, a Burlington resident who is Welch's guest for the president's speech. Alsaeedi immigrated to the United States on a visa for Iraqi nationals who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq – a program that was temporarily halted by Trump's executive order on immigration.

And we'll hear a reaction to President Trump's remarks from Wendy Wilton, a Rutland Republican who has been a steadfast supporter of Trump. In a state where politics are dominated by Democrats, Wilton is among the 95,369 Vermonters who voted for Trump.

Listen to the president's address on VPR tonight at 9 p.m. and then tell us what you think: post below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, March 1, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

