Vermont's 55 State Parks Are Officially Open

This holiday weekend marks the traditional full opening of Vermont’s 55 state parks.

Parks director Craig Whipple says visitors to 19 parks will be able to borrow fishing gear to learn more about enjoying the outdoors.

Parks with fishing gear available:

Bomoseen State Park on Lake Bomoseen

Brighton State Park on Spectacle Pond

Burton Island State Park on Lake Champlain

Button Bay State Park on Lake Champlain

Camp Plymouth State Park on Echo Lake

Elmore State Park on Lake Elmore

Emerald Lake State Park on Emerald Lake

Gifford Woods State Park near Kent Pond

Grand Isle State Park on Lake Champlain

Green River Reservoir State Park on Green River Reservoir

Half Moon Pond State Park on Half Moon Pond

Lake Carmi State Park on Lake Carmi

Lake St. Catherine State Park on Lake St. Catherine

Little River State Park on the Waterbury Reservoir

Ricker Pond State Park on Ricker Pond

Silver Lake State Park on Silver Lake

Stillwater State Park on Lake Groton

Wilgus State Park on the Connecticut River

Woodford State Park on Adams Reservoir

And in June, five state parks will feature a new program with free camping gear such as tents, stoves and lanterns. Whipple says the goal is to get people comfortable sleeping outside or under the stars.

Whipple says park personnel will also be on hand to answer questions and help first-time campers.