Vermont's 55 State Parks Are Officially Open

This holiday weekend marks the traditional full opening of Vermont’s 55 state parks.
Parks director Craig Whipple says visitors to 19 parks will be able to borrow fishing gear to learn more about enjoying the outdoors.
Parks with fishing gear available:
- Bomoseen State Park on Lake Bomoseen
- Brighton State Park on Spectacle Pond
- Burton Island State Park on Lake Champlain
- Button Bay State Park on Lake Champlain
- Camp Plymouth State Park on Echo Lake
- Elmore State Park on Lake Elmore
- Emerald Lake State Park on Emerald Lake
- Gifford Woods State Park near Kent Pond
- Grand Isle State Park on Lake Champlain
- Green River Reservoir State Park on Green River Reservoir
- Half Moon Pond State Park on Half Moon Pond
- Lake Carmi State Park on Lake Carmi
- Lake St. Catherine State Park on Lake St. Catherine
- Little River State Park on the Waterbury Reservoir
- Ricker Pond State Park on Ricker Pond
- Silver Lake State Park on Silver Lake
- Stillwater State Park on Lake Groton
- Wilgus State Park on the Connecticut River
- Woodford State Park on Adams Reservoir
And in June, five state parks will feature a new program with free camping gear such as tents, stoves and lanterns. Whipple says the goal is to get people comfortable sleeping outside or under the stars.
Whipple says park personnel will also be on hand to answer questions and help first-time campers.