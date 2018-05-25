Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont's 55 State Parks Are Officially Open

By 1 hour ago
  • Elmore State Park, seen here in 2015. 55 of Vermont's State Parks are now open.
    Elmore State Park, seen here in 2015. Fifty-five of Vermont's State Parks are now open.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR/file

This holiday weekend marks the traditional full opening of Vermont’s 55 state parks.

Parks director Craig Whipple says visitors to 19 parks will be able to borrow fishing gear to learn more about enjoying the outdoors.

Parks with fishing gear available:

  • Bomoseen State Park on Lake Bomoseen
  • Brighton State Park on Spectacle Pond
  • Burton Island State Park on Lake Champlain
  • Button Bay State Park on Lake Champlain
  • Camp Plymouth State Park on Echo Lake
  • Elmore State Park on Lake Elmore
  • Emerald Lake State Park on Emerald Lake
  • Gifford Woods State Park near Kent Pond
  • Grand Isle State Park on Lake Champlain
  • Green River Reservoir State Park on Green River Reservoir
  • Half Moon Pond State Park on Half Moon Pond
  • Lake Carmi State Park on Lake Carmi
  • Lake St. Catherine State Park on Lake St. Catherine
  • Little River State Park on the Waterbury Reservoir
  • Ricker Pond State Park on Ricker Pond
  • Silver Lake State Park on Silver Lake
  • Stillwater State Park on Lake Groton
  • Wilgus State Park on the Connecticut River
  • Woodford State Park on Adams Reservoir

And in June, five state parks will feature a new program with free camping gear such as tents, stoves and lanterns. Whipple says the goal is to get people comfortable sleeping outside or under the stars.

Whipple says park personnel will also be on hand to answer questions and help first-time campers.

Tags: 
VPR News
Environment

Related Content

Watch Your Step: Start Of Vermont's Hiking Season Doesn't Mean End Of Slippery Trails

By 4 hours ago
There's still plenty of mud, and even some snow and ice, left on Vermont's hiking trails. The Green Mountain Club asks that hikers head into the woods prepared.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

It's officially hiking season, but that doesn’t mean Vermont’s wooded trails are clear of all traces of winter.

Long Trail Relocation Brings New Accessible Boardwalk To Smugglers' Notch

By 21 hours ago
Green Mountain Club Field Supervisor Ilana Copel and Membership & Communications Coordinator Kristin McLane stand on the new Long Trail boardwalk, along a beaver pond.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The Friday before Memorial Day marks the traditional start of the hiking season in Vermont. This year, it's also the opening of a newly relocated section of the Long Trail that includes a wheelchair and stroller accessible boardwalk.