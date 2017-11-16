Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont's Adjutant General On Domestic Violence In The Guard

By 27 seconds ago
  • Vermont Adjutant General Steven Cray, pictured here at Camp Johnson in Colchester back in 2013, joins this
    Vermont Adjutant General Steven Cray, pictured here at Camp Johnson in Colchester back in 2013, joins this "Vermont Edition" to discuss key issues facing the Vermont National Guard.
    KIRK CARAPEZZA / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: The recent mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, brought into question how the military handles the reporting of domestic violence.

We talk with Vermont Adjutant General Steven Cray about how domestic violence cases are handled in the Vermont Guard. He'll take your questions on this, as well as other military topics.

Post your questions or comments for Maj. Gen. Cray here, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:35 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Military

Related Content

Vt. Adjutant General On Troop Increase In Afghanistan, Ban On Transgender Service Members

By & Aug 31, 2017
Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, pictured on far right at a 2013 press conference announcing the F-35 basing in Burlington, is adjutant general of the state of Vermont. Cray spoke to "Vermont Edition" about recently announced policies affecting the U.S. military.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

During the United States' longrunning conflict in Afghanistan, Vermont Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed to the country multiple times. When President Donald Trump announced a troop increase in Afghanistan earlier this month, it came as no surprise to Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general of the state of Vermont.

Cray spoke to Vermont Edition about how the troop increase might affect those who serve in the Vermont Guard and also discussed the president's stated objective to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. armed forces.

In Vermont And Beyond, Where Does The F-35 Program Stand?

By & Jan 17, 2017
Matthew Otero / AP File

F-35 fighter jets are expected to be delivered to Vermont in 2019, but as President-elect Donald Trump mentioned in his press conference last week, there have been cost overruns and scheduling delays in the production of the fighter jet.