Vermont's Adjutant General On Domestic Violence In The Guard

Live call-in discussion: The recent mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, brought into question how the military handles the reporting of domestic violence.

We talk with Vermont Adjutant General Steven Cray about how domestic violence cases are handled in the Vermont Guard. He'll take your questions on this, as well as other military topics.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:35 p.m.