Vermont's Bhutanese Community Among Refugee Groups Seeing Alarming Spike In Suicides

More than 92,000 Bhutanese refugees now live in the U.S., relocated after enduring years of deplorable and often deadly conditions in refugee camps after being expelled from their home country. Now, federal health officials have tracked a troubling trend among this group of New Americans: a rate of death by suicide nearly twice the national average. And Vermont's 2,500 Bhutanese refugees are not immune.

Kymelya Sari with Seven Days shares her reporting with Vermont Edition about the challenges these refugees face in the U.S. and specifically in Vermont and the stories from the state's refugee community that has experienced four of these deaths by suicide since 2012, including two this year.

