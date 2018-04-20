Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont's Congressional Delegation Calls For Resignation Of EPA's Scott Pruitt

By 45 minutes ago
  • Scott Pruitt stands in front of an American flag and an EPA sign at a press conference in Washington, D.C. on April 3, 2018.
    Scott Pruitt, seen here at a Washington, D.C., news conference on April 3, is the current administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have called upon Pruitt to resign from his post.
    Andrew Harnik / Associated Press

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation are calling on the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to resign, because they say that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has failed to protect the nation's environment and they charge that Pruitt has engaged in unethical conduct while in office.

Rep. Peter Welch said Pruitt has "gutted the EPA's core mission" to protect national air and water quality standards.

But what really upsets Welch are some of Pruitt's possible ethical violations.

These include renting a condo that was owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist for $50 a night, building a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office and billing the government for questionable travel expenses.

"Ethical issues, they're the ones that are really quite unacceptable. Whatever side of the issue you are on, don't rip the taxpayer dollars off for your own convenience and comfort." — Rep. Peter Welch

"Ethical issues, they're the ones that are really quite unacceptable," said Welch. “Whatever side of the issue you are on, don't rip the taxpayer dollars off for your own convenience and comfort.”

Welch is co-sponsoring a resolution that calls for Pruitt's resignation, and Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders are also co-sponsoring a similar bill in the Senate. The proposal charges that Pruitt "has failed to faithfully discharge the functions of that office."

While a majority of Democrats in both the House and the Senate support the plan, it's unlikely that Republican congressional leaders will bring the bill up for discussion.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Environment
Patrick Leahy
Peter Welch
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

Vermont's Congressional Delegation Reacts To Air Strikes In Syria

By Apr 15, 2018
Sen. Bernie Sanders at an event in Jackson, Mississippi, April 4, 2018. All three members of the delegation have commented on President Trumps airstrikes Friday on Syrian targets.
Rogelio V. Solis / AP

Vermont's Congressional delegation is speaking out against they way President Donald Trump ordered U.S. airstrikes on Syrian targets.

Leahy Urges Republicans To Support Legislation Protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller

By Mar 19, 2018
Sen. Patrick Leahy at Burlington International Airport on March 19, 2018.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said he's concerned by President Donald Trump's increasing criticism of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Welch: Firing Special Counsel Mueller 'Would Be A Catastrophe'

By & Apr 13, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch thinks it would be a mistake for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Alex Brandon / Associated Press File

Rep. Peter Welch has joined a bipartisan effort of House members who want to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.

How The Russian Social Media Effort Boosted Bernie

By , & Mar 1, 2018
left: Screenshot from web.archive.org, right: U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Bernie Sanders inspired a political movement with his insurgent 2016 run for the Democratic presidential nomination. Yet he's been reluctant to acknowledge that his campaign likely got some help from a Russian covert propaganda campaign.

Sanders, Leahy Come Down Hard On EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt

By Jan 18, 2017
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, while Sen. Patrick Leahy called Scott Pruitt "unqualified" and says his appointment would be a "disaster for the country."