Vermont's Finest: What Are Your Favorite Made-In-Vermont Gifts?

    Crafts, spirits, food, and more: what are you favorite "Made in Vermont" gifts?
    From left: Vermont Holiday Craft Shop; Silo Distillery; Wikimedia Commons; Boutin Snowshoes

Live call-in discussion: What makes a perfect gift that shares the spirit of Vermont? Vermont Edition is showcasing the handiwork of the Green Mountain State with a show dedicated to "Made in Vermont" gifts.

What art, toys, clothing or other items do you think best capture our state? Do you know of the perfect food or beverage that displays the work of local farmers and producers? What unique products or items are being made by your neighbors or in your community?

Share your own handiwork, or someone else's product or idea, by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net, or call in to share your favorite items that are "Made in Vermont."

Broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 12, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

