Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont's Gun Debate Comes To UVM Campus

By 4 hours ago
  • Jace Laquerre, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Vermont, told the audience at Ira Allen Chapel Thursday that, despite all the calls for gun control after Parkland, not all young people are in favor of new restrictions on gun ownership.
    Jace Laquerre, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Vermont, told the audience at Ira Allen Chapel Thursday that, despite all the calls for gun control after Parkland, not all young people are in favor of new restrictions on gun ownership.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The public debate over gun laws arrived Thursday evening on the campus of the University of Vermont, where both supporters and opponents of new gun legislation made their views known.

Jace Laquerre greeted visitors as they arrived at the historic Ira Allen Chapel Thursday evening. Laquerre, a 19-year-old freshman at UVM, helped organize a coming together of gun rights advocates.

“We want to tell our legislators that there are students that are pro-gun, a lot of us. And that’s the not the narrative you’re seeing in the media these days, with the Parkland students organizing. You know, you’d think every student was for gun control, when that’s not the case,” Laquerre says.

The event didn’t end up drawing much of a college crowd, but it did lure well more than 100 adults who are growing increasingly concerned about new gun legislation now being considered in Montpelier. Craig Averill drove through a snowstorm from his home in Goshen to be at the event.

“It’s an invasion on our rights, and that’s why I’m here,” Averill says.

Vermont lawmakers appear poised to pass several pieces of gun control legislation this year, such as raising the age limit to purchase a gun to 21 years old and requiring federal background checks for private gun sales.

The push for those measures gained steam after an 18-year-old was arrested last month for allegedly planning to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven Union High School. Even Republican Gov. Phil Scott, once a staunch opponent of new gun laws, now says legislation is needed.

Averill says Scott’s abrupt turnabout on the issue is particularly concerning.

“I think what’s happening is people are knee-jerking on emotions,” Averill says. “So [Scott]’s not concerned with enforcing the constitution, which is his oath to office, and as far as I’m concerned, he’s betrayed the conservative base.”

Keith Stern, Scott’s lone challenger so far in the Republican gubernatorial primary, was on hand Thursday to court any prospective voters that Scott may have alienated. Stern says he too thinks Scott may lose his base as a result of his new stance on gun laws, “because he took an oath to protect the constitution.”

“And restricting gun rights is violating that oath,” Stern says.

Stern is looking to draw as clear a distinction as he can between him and Scott on that issue. As a campaign fundraiser, for instance, he’s selling raffle tickets for an AR-15 for $20 apiece.

According to The New York Times, 173 people in the U.S. have been killed since 2007 in mass shootings that involved AR-15s. But people like Laquerre, Averill and Stern say the weapon isn’t the problem. Instead, they say policymakers need to address the mental health issues that give rise to the desire to commit mass shootings in the first place.

An hour before the gun rights event Thursday, about 20 UVM students gathered at the entrance of the Bailey/Howe Library to stage a counter rally.

Alec Collins, a UVM sophomore who went to Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg, says he didn’t want Laquerre’s event to go unanswered.

“It’s a little disgusting to me that in the wake of yet another massacre of schoolchildren … that, you know, a group of UVM students want to bring this, like, rabidly, like, extremist perspective on guns,” Collins says.

Collins says students like him will make sure elected officials in Vermont are rewarded for their votes on gun control bills.

Tags: 
Guns
Phil Scott
VPR News
Government & Politics
University of Vermont
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Universal Background Checks Clear First Hurdle In Montpelier

By Mar 1, 2018
The dome of the Vermont Statehouse on a cloudy day with the Vermont flag flying.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

In a move that seemed almost unthinkable at the outset of the 2018 legislative session, elected officials in Montpelier appear to be on track to make universal background checks the law before the end of the year.

With The Governor's Support, Lawmakers Move Forward On Gun Control

By , & Feb 26, 2018
Gun control advocates demonstrate at the State House in Montpelier, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018.
Wilson Ring / AP

The conversation around gun control in Vermont has changed significantly in the days following the arrest of an 18-year-old for allegedly plotting a mass shooting in Fair Haven. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who had resisted any changes to the state's gun laws, now has presented a set of proposals to tighten them, and lawmakers are already taking action. We’re talking about what might happen.

In Less Than A Week, Scott And Lawmakers Put Gun Control Bills On Fast Track

By Feb 22, 2018
Jordan Verasamy, 14, of Essex, joined students from across Vermont at a press conference in Montpelier Thursday to call on lawmakers to pass legislation that would require background checks for private gun sales.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

For decades gun control has been the third rail of Vermont politics — but almost overnight that appears to have changed — and recent events in Vermont and beyond have put gun legislation on a fast track in Montpelier.