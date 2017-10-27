Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont's Labor History And Unions Today

By & 52 minutes ago
  • In this file photo from 2014, signs are seen in the office of Mike Spillane of IBEW that describe past labor actions. On this
    In this file photo from 2014, signs are seen in the office of Mike Spillane of IBEW that describe past labor actions. On this "Vermont Edition," we're talking about the state's labor history and unions today.
    Steve Zind / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Roughly one in 10 employed Vermonters belong to a union, and nearly half of those jobs are in public sectors like government and teaching. The role of organized labor has changed dramatically in recent decades, with union jobs declining in Vermont and nationwide. But organized labor, and how employers have responded to it, has profoundly shaped Vermont's history and culture.

Paul Searls, an author and social sciences associate professor at Lyndon State College, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the influence organized labor has had on Vermont — from the fortunes of industries to the elections of lawmakers — and how labor's decline in Vermont has followed the evolution of its economy.

Also joining the program is Elaine McCrate, a University of Vermont professor of economics and women’s studies, to discuss trends in union membership in Vermont and new ways workers are organizing as traditional industries and unions wane.

Post your questions or comments below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Unions

Related Content

'Mill Girls' Stages Story Of Industrialization, Workers' Rights In New England Textile Mills

By & Oct 26, 2017
The cast of "Mill Girls" at the Champlain Mill in Winooski. There will be free performances of the show at Saint Michael's College in November.
Jerry Swope / Saint Michael's College

A new play premiering at Saint Michael's College tells the story of the women who worked the textile mills in Winooski and across New England in the mid-1800s. But it's also a story about America's shift from small towns to big cities, how women were treated and compensated in the country's earliest factories, the fight for workers' rights and the mills' connections to slavery before the Civil War.

It's Not Your Grandparents' Labor Union

By & Mar 12, 2014
Judy Taylor, a TWA flight attendant based in New York, sums up the sentiments of thousands of stranded travelers as she sits on her baggage at Boston's Logan Airport, July 8, 1966, after the start of the nationwide strike of five major airlines.
Bob Daugherty / AP

A potential bus drivers strike and a new union for home health care workers are just two of the stories that have recently raised the profile of organized labor in Vermont. But unions have significantly fewer members now than at their peak in the 1950s, and their organizing strategies have also changed.