Vermont's New State Education Plan

Governor Phil Scott's educational priorities include providing equitable access to services and support for all students, preparing our children for the workforce, and ensuring proper support for the state's teachers. But how is that accomplished?

Vermont's Agency of Education has just submitted its plan on how it proposes to implement the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

We speak with Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe about the specifics of Vermont's State Education Plan.

Also on the program, Cameron Russell, Noah McCarter and Eli Bennett are cycling from Tierra del Fuego to Vermont. Along the way, they are recording and sharing stories of those they meet. We catch up with the trio as they take a break from their ambitious journey.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.