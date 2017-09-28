Related Program: 
'Vermont's Other President': Chester A. Arthur's Political Transformation

By & ago
  • President Chester A. Arthur - in cutout form - presides over the town office in Fairfield, Vermont back on Aug. 14, 2009. We're talking about Arthur's life and his unexpected presidency.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: Former president Chester A. Arthur often gets short shrift — even here in the state of his birth, where he's frequently referred to as "Vermont's other president." Today we're giving Arthur some attention.

We're joined by Scott Greenberger, author of The Unexpected President: The Life and Times of Chester A. Arthur, to talk about Arthur's life and some of the surprising transformations he went through after unexpectedly ascending to the presidency.

Post your questions or comments below, or email ius at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

