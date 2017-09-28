'Vermont's Other President': Chester A. Arthur's Political Transformation

Live call-in discussion: Former president Chester A. Arthur often gets short shrift — even here in the state of his birth, where he's frequently referred to as "Vermont's other president." Today we're giving Arthur some attention.

We're joined by Scott Greenberger, author of The Unexpected President: The Life and Times of Chester A. Arthur, to talk about Arthur's life and some of the surprising transformations he went through after unexpectedly ascending to the presidency.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.