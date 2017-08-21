Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont's Plan To Address $28 Million Budget Shortfall

By & 37 minutes ago

Earlier this summer, the state's economist told the Vermont Legislature that the revenue forecast for the rest of the year had been downgraded to the tune of $28 million.

Some of that gap had already been anticipated and addressed by lawmakers, but Gov. Phil Scott had to come up with a plan for how to cut the remainder out of the current budget. Last Thursday, Scott presented his plan to the LegislatureVermont Edition spoke with VPR's Peter Hirschfeld about how it went.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
VPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Phil Scott

Related Content

Here's Why Vermont State Budget Is $28 Million Short This Fiscal Year

By & Aug 9, 2017

When you're the economist for the Vermont legislature, sometimes you have to deliver unwelcome news to lawmakers.

Surprise Savings Allow Lawmakers, Governor To Close Budget Gap With Little Controversy

By Aug 17, 2017
Adam Greshin, commissioner of finance for the Scott administration, testified before lawmakers Thursday. Greshin says the administration's revised spending plan will plug a $12.6 million revenue gap without impacting government services.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

This year has featured some intense political battles over how to balance the state budget, but Vermont’s latest fiscal challenge wasn't one of them.