Vermont's Plan To Address $28 Million Budget Shortfall

Earlier this summer, the state's economist told the Vermont Legislature that the revenue forecast for the rest of the year had been downgraded to the tune of $28 million.

Some of that gap had already been anticipated and addressed by lawmakers, but Gov. Phil Scott had to come up with a plan for how to cut the remainder out of the current budget. Last Thursday, Scott presented his plan to the Legislature. Vermont Edition spoke with VPR's Peter Hirschfeld about how it went.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.