Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont's Prison Health Care System To Get Financial Review

By 41 minutes ago
  • The Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. In a report to the federal government, Vermont disclosed that 17 inmates were sexually victimized in state-run prisons last year.
    The Department of Corrections operates six facilities, and each has its own clinical and health administration department. A new JFO study will see if the state can save money by making changes to the system.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

The Joint Fiscal Office will do a complete evaluation of the state’s prison health care system.

A report last year by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that Vermont had the second-highest per-inmate prison health care costs in the country. Vermont spent $13,747 per inmate in 2015, according to the report; the median amount spent among the 49 states that provided data was $5,720 per inmate.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard said the report caught the eyes of lawmakers who asked for the analysis.

“We certainly want to provide the best possible care to the people in our custody,” Menard said. “But we also want to do it with the best possible value for taxpayers.”

"We certainly want to provide the best possible care to the people in our custody but we also want to do it with the best possible value for taxpayers." — Lisa Menard, Department of Corrections Commissioner

The Joint Fiscal Office sent a request for proposal for a consulting company to "evaluate the policies, contracts, and processes the Department of Corrections (DOC) uses to deliver health care services to assess whether current costs are excessive.”

Ben Watts, the Department of Corrections health services director, said Vermont has six prison facilities — each with its own administration and clinical departments. One of the aims of the study will be to see if Vermont can save money by changing how it delivers health care to its inmates.

“Other states that actually have slightly larger inmate populations have a single correctional facility with multiple buildings on a single campus,” Watts said. “So presumably if Vermont were to take ... a similar approach, you know, it’s kind of our theory that it would save quite a bit of money by developing that economy of scale.”

The study will look at health care models from at least eight states, including each of the New England states.

The study will look at health care models from at least eight states, including each of the New England states.

Vermont is one of only six states that has a unified corrections system, which means the state manages all of the prisons and jails under a unified system.

The JFO report will also look at the systems in Alaska, Delaware, and Hawaii — the other states outside of New England with unified systems.

Vermont’s procurement process will also get a review to see if the state’s contract management system was delivering the most cost-efficient health care services.

The final financial study is due by Jan. 15.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Department Of Corrections
Health
Government & Politics

Related Content

Lawmakers To Study Proposed 925-Bed Corrections Complex In Northwest Vermont

By Jan 17, 2018
The Chittenden Regional Correctional facility could be closed under the plan proposed by the Scott Administration.
Courtesy, State of Vermont

Key legislative leaders say a new proposal by the Scott Administration to build a multi-purpose 925-bed prison in Franklin County is an ambitious plan that deserves a comprehensive review.

Vermont Looks To Improve Mental Health Care In Its State Prisons

By Nov 22, 2016
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR/file

Vermont is taking a hard look at how it treats people with mental illness in its prisons.

A Look Inside The Pennsylvania State Prison That Is Now Home To 269 Vermont Inmates

By & Jun 13, 2017
Inmates outside of the Camp Hill prison in Pennsylvania. 269 Vermont inmates are now housed at this facility.
Jasper Craven / VT Digger

Vermont corrections officials confirmed this week that 269 inmates Vermont houses outside the state have been moved from a private facility in Michigan to a state-run prison in Pennsylvania, called Camp Hill.

Corrections Department Reaches Settlement On Mental Health Services

By Aug 31, 2016

The Department of Corrections will provide more mental health care to some of its inmates, under an agreement reached this week with a former prisoner.

Corrections Department Looks To Improve Health Oversight

By Aug 14, 2015
iStock

The state of Vermont spends $20 million a year to provide medical services to inmates, and the Department of Corrections is about to try a new way to oversee the physical and mental health care its prisoners receive.