Vermont's Reliance On Seasonal Foreign Workers

The federal government's H-2B visa program allows temporary, non-agricultural workers from certain foreign countries to fill seasonal positions in the U.S. Vermont's resort, lodging, and restaurant industries rely on these workers. But a cap on the number of these visas could have a negative effect on the these employers.

Vermont Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing Wendy Knight discusses the H-2B program, the jobs these workers are hired for, and what their employers will do if the federal program is limited.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.