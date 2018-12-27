Related Program: 
Vermont's Remote Worker Grant Program Launches On January 1

By 26 minutes ago
  • A sign on a summer day that says Welcome To Vermont The Green Mountain State with greenery in the background.
    Beginning on Jan. 1, 2019, people who work remotely can apply to get grants to help them move to Vermont. Grants are available on a first come, first served basis.
    Meg Malone / VPR

A state program aimed at bringing remote workers to Vermont launches on Jan. 1. Beginning that day, people who move here to work remotely can apply for grants to cover some of their moving costs.

The grant can also be used to upgrade a computer and pay for access to broadband.

Earlier this year the forthcoming program generated quite a bit of buzz including coverage from national media outlets.

And Vermont Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein says they have a database of approximately 3,000 people who are interested in the program.

“We're not sure they're all going to be eligible,” Goldstein said. “It all depends on verification from the employer, verification of the expenses — and they have to move here, so we're not giving out money in advance.”

People can get a maximum of $5,000 dollars each year, and they will be able to apply for two years. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first served basis.

Goldstein said that the overall amount of money available for the state to award in grants is $500,000 and it's expected to last three years.

Listen above to a conversation between VPR's Liam Elder-Connors and Commissoner Goldstein about the program.

