Vermont's Role In Carbon Storage And The Emerging Carbon Markets

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has been part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for about a decade. But with emerging carbon markets, the state can play a role in California's move to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals as well as those of foreign companies. We'll learn about these markets and efforts to include Vermont landowners.

Bill Keeton, UVM professor of forest ecology and forestry, discusses market opportunities for Vermont forestland owners. And Jim Shallow, director of strategic conservation initiatives for the Vermont Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, talks about the carbon storage project his organization has undertaken.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.