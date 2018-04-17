Related Program: 
Vermont's Vehicle Inspections Are Changing. Here's What Drivers Need To Know

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Rotor rust, tire tread, and other common issues could be eligible for advisory warnings under the DMV's updated vehicle inspection manual.
    PxHere (left), Pixabay (middle), MeganLynnette via Flickr (right)

Live call-in discussion: Vermont vehicle inspections went electronic last year, and while the rules for road-worthiness never changed, many reported headaches and failed inspections. Now the DMV's rules are getting an update. We're talking about the new inspection rules and what it means for Vermont drivers.

Scott Davidson, chief inspector for the Vermont DMV, discusses the roll-out of AVIP (the Automated Vehicle Inspection Program), the update to the state's vehicle inspection manual and how new advisories for non-critical issues could give drivers more leeway at the next inspection.

Also joining the program is Susan Morse, manager at Morse Auto and Truck Repair in Bennington, sharing her experience with inspections, the implementation of the electronic AVIP system and how customers can respond to a failed inspection.

Share your thoughts on vehicle inspections below, or email vermontedtion@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

