A Very Musical September

Two big and fabulous acoustic music festivals this coming weekend, Quebecois a cappella, Michael Hurley in East Fairfield, and much much more! This program will aire on Sunday September 9th from 7 - 10 p.m. This week' calendar announcements:There will be a Balkan dance party with Bulgarika providing live music at the Montpelier Grange Hall on Sunday September 16th from 3-6 p.m.

There will be a concert of traditional Swedish music at the Adamant Community Club on Saturday Septembere 15th at 7:30 p.m. featuring Lydia ievins on fiddle and nyckelharpe and Sunniva Brynnel on accordion.

Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor will be at the Littleton, NH Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Livingston Taylor and special guest Tod Pronto will perform at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Thursday September 13th at 7 p.m.

The Robert Cray Band will be at the Barre Opera House on Friday, September 14th at 8 p.m.

Bob & Sarah Amos will perform at the Old Schoolhouse in Cabot on Sunday, September 16th at 4 p.m.

Some of the many musical performers at the 40th annual Shelburne Farms Harvest Festival on Saturday September 15th include Pete’s Posse, Atlantic Crossing, Jon Gailmor, David Carpenter, William Jackson, and the Zeichners.

The Fresh Grass Festival will be happening at MassMOCA in North Adams, MA from September 14th – 16th, and will feature Anna and Elizabeth, Ricky Skaggs, Rhiannon Giddens, Bela Fleck, Altan, Bruce Molsky, Leyla Macalla, and many many more!

Beg, Steal, and Borrow will be playing on Saturday September 15th at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton from 2-4 p.m.

The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday September 16th at 4 p.m.

Jonathan Edwards will be at the Café Lena on Thursday September 13th.

Harpeth Rising will also be at Café Lena this week on Friday September 14th.

Michael Hurley returns to the Meeting House on Green in East Fairfield on Saturday September 15th with special guest Darren Hanlon. Call 802-827-6626 for reservations.

