With Veto Session Looming, Party Leaders Approach Divisive Issues In Montpelier

Live call-in discussion: Disagreement over health care contracts for employees at public schools prompted next week's veto session, but it's not clear if the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers will be able to bridge the divide between them on this issue.

Both sides have been meeting in private without revealing where negotiations stand. Meanwhile, the veto session, scheduled for June 21, also gives lawmakers an opening to make changes to the marijuana legalization bill that Gov. Phil Scott vetoed.

We talk about the politics of these two issues with Democratic Party Chair Faisal Gill and Senate Minority Whip Dustin Degree, R-Franklin County. Also, we hear from Sen. Anthony Pollina, acting chair of the Progressive Party.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 16, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.