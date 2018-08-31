Related Program: 
VPR News

Vice President Mike Pence Makes A Visit To Vermont

By VPR News 48 minutes ago
  • Vice President Mike Pence standing at the American Legion 100th National Convention in Minneapolis.
    Vice President Mike Pence, pictured at the American Legion 100th National Convention on Thursday in Minneapolis, was in Washington, D.C., Friday morning to honor the late Sen. John McCain. Air Force Two was seen landing in Vermont on Friday afternoon.
    Jim Mone / Associated Press

As of Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly in Vermont. Air Force Two was seen landing at the Burlington International Airport around 1:30 p.m.

A motorcade has affected traffic on streets in the Burlington area and on I-89 southbound. NBC5 reports Pence is vacationing in Hubbardton.

In a written statement, Sen. Bernie Sanders said: "We welcome the Vice President to our state and hope he enjoys his stay."

And Sen. Patrick Leahy said that he is glad Pence and his wife are able to visit "the most beautiful state in the country, & I hope they enjoy their time in VT."

Earlier Friday, Pence was in in Washington D.C., speaking at a ceremony to honor the late Sen. John McCain

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Mike Pence

Related Content

'The Comfort We Got From John Meant So Much': Sen. Leahy Reflects On McCain’s Life

By 8 hours ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy, left, and Sen. John McCain, talk during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in March 2017. Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, with his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza, are to the right.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Arizona Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, at 81, and all this week the passing of the former naval airman, Vietnam veteran, senator and past presidential nominee has been marked with ceremonies and memorials from Arizona to Washington, D.C.

Many of McCain's Congressional colleagues have reflected on his life and career, including Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who worked alongside McCain for 32 years in the U.S. Senate.