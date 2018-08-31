Vice President Mike Pence Makes A Visit To Vermont

As of Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly in Vermont. Air Force Two was seen landing at the Burlington International Airport around 1:30 p.m.

A motorcade has affected traffic on streets in the Burlington area and on I-89 southbound. NBC5 reports Pence is vacationing in Hubbardton.

In a written statement, Sen. Bernie Sanders said: "We welcome the Vice President to our state and hope he enjoys his stay."

And Sen. Patrick Leahy said that he is glad Pence and his wife are able to visit "the most beautiful state in the country, & I hope they enjoy their time in VT."

Marcelle & I & @GovPhilScott were with the @VP & his wife in the Capitol Rotunda this morning for the sad occasion of the arrival of @SenJohnMcCain's casket. I am glad that they are able to now visit the most beautiful state in the country, & I hope they enjoy their time in VT. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) August 31, 2018

Earlier Friday, Pence was in in Washington D.C., speaking at a ceremony to honor the late Sen. John McCain.