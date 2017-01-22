Related Program: 
VPR News

Views Of Montpelier's Historic Women's March, From A Drone

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
VPR News
  • Graham Swaney, a senior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, documented the Montpelier Women's March and Unity Rally with his aerial camera.
    Graham Swaney, a senior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, documented the Montpelier Women's March and Unity Rally with his aerial camera.
    Graham Swaney / Courtesy

In an historic act of public demonstration, more than 1 million people marched in cities around the world for Saturday's Women's March — including an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 in Vermont's capital.

The massive crowds from Washington, D.C., to Melbourne, Australia dwarfed the turnout for the inauguration of the man whom marchers hoped to publicly and peacefully rebuke: President Donald Trump.

In Montpelier, an unexpectedly large influx of people temporarily stalled traffic and shut down exits on Interstate 89, leaving many unable to make it into the city. Those who did marched from Montpelier High School to the Vermont Statehouse, where a "unity rally" featured speakers such as former Gov. Madeleine Kunin and surprise guest Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And while the marchers marched and the speakers spoke, Graham Swaney, a senior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, flew his drone far above them, documenting the scene.

Swaney, who lives in Jericho, plans to go into journalism when he graduates. He currently writes for his high school paper and interns for the Mountain Gazette — and he has a budding aerial drone business called 400 Foot Photography. He was generous enough to share some of his images from Saturday's march with VPR. Thank you, Graham!

Marchers closed down streets, while traffic into Montpelier closed down parts of I-89.
Credit Graham Swaney / 400 Foot Photography
The crowd gathers in front of Montpelier High School, the starting point for the march.
Credit Graham Swaney / 400 Foot Photography
Credit Graham Swaney / 400 Foot Photography
Crossing the Winooski River.
Credit Graham Swaney / 400 Foot Photography
The crowd stretches from the front of the Statehouse down State Street.
Credit Graham Swaney / 400 Foot Photography
The march culminated in a Unity Rally at the Vermont Statehouse.
Credit Graham Swaney / VPR

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Montpelier
Donald Trump
VPR News

Related Content

15,000 Rally In Montpelier For Women's March, Forcing I-89 Exit Closures

By 13 hours ago
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

For a few hours on Saturday afternoon, Vermont's capital was a sea of pink. An estimated 15,000 people came out for the local Women's March, many wearing pink hats knitted especially for the occasion in a very particular shape.

Women's Marches In Montpelier And D.C. Attract Thousands

By VPR Staff Jan 20, 2017
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

Hundreds of thousands participated in the Women's March on Washington or in satellite marches across the country Saturday. Throughout the day, VPR will be with Vermonters participating in Washington, D.C., at what is expected to be the largest of the marches, as well at a "sister" event in Montpelier. 

Pro-Trump Vermonters Head To D.C. For Inauguration Ceremonies

By Jan 20, 2017
Rick Cochran / Courtesy

In no state did Donald Trump receive a lower percentage of the popular vote than in Vermont. The new Republican president, however, still has plenty of committed supporters here — and many of them are in Washington, D.C., this week to celebrate Trump’s inauguration.

Trump's Unusual Transition: Dartmouth Professor Tracks Continued Erosion Of Norms

By & Jan 20, 2017
Evan Vucci / AP

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. A Dartmouth professor has been arguing that Trump's candidacy and presidential campaign have steadily eroded the political norms that provide a solid foundation for American democracy.