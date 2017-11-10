Village Vitality: How Vermont's Downtowns Are Changing To Serve Their Communities

Vermont's villages are facing serious challenges from big box stores, online retailers and rising rent bills. Vermont Edition looks at how downtown businesses around the state are changing to meet those demands.

Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and Gary Holloway, downtown program coordinator at Vermont's Agency of Commerce and Community Development, discuss what's working—and what's not—in our downtowns, how businesses can compete with the Amazons of the world, and what the right retail mix is that best serves a community and its visitors.

