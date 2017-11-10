Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Village Vitality: How Vermont's Downtowns Are Changing To Serve Their Communities

By & 28 seconds ago
  • Brattleboro is one of Vermont's designated downtowns, a program that develops and implements a comprehensive revitalization strategy.
    Brattleboro is one of Vermont's designated downtowns, a program that develops and implements a comprehensive revitalization strategy.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Vermont's villages are facing serious challenges from big box stores, online retailers and rising rent bills. Vermont Edition looks at how downtown businesses around the state are changing to meet those demands.

Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and Gary Holloway, downtown program coordinator at Vermont's Agency of Commerce and Community Development, discuss what's working—and what's not—in our downtowns, how businesses can compete with the Amazons of the world, and what the right retail mix is that best serves a community and its visitors.

Post your questions or comments here about Vermont's downtowns or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics

Related Content

Montpelier Tops List Of 'Best Small Town Downtowns,' Woodstock Is #10

By Feb 10, 2015
Montpelier Alive

The website Best Choice Reviews has named Montpelier the best small downtown in the country, and Woodstock came in tenth on the list of 50 Best Small Town Downtowns in America.

Littleton, New Hampshire, just on the other side of the river, landed sixth on the newly released list.

Downtown Construction Projects Get Boost From State Tax Incentives

By Sep 6, 2017
Gov. Phil Scott, left, announced the recipients of $2.7 million in downtown tax credits Wednesday. Montpelier Mayor John Hollar, center, says renovations on the city's historic French Block, seen in the background, wouldn't go forward without the money.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Twenty-two construction projects across Vermont will share $2.7 million in state tax incentives.

In Morrisville, Construction Begins On A Long-Awaited Downtown Food Co-op

By May 9, 2016
Cushman Design Group

After four years of planning, fundraising and growing its membership, the Morrisville Food Co-op is breaking ground this week on a building renovation project. MoCo, as it is known locally, plans to officially open its doors this fall.