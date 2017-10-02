Violence In The News: How To Talk To Your Kids

As we learn more details about what happened last night in Las Vegas, you may be overwhelmed by your own heartbreak, fear, and anxiety. And it’s very difficult to know how to address what’s happening—or shield—the news from your children.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch is a child psychologist at the Duke University Medical Center and she serves on the National Advisory Committee on Children and Disasters. She’s been researching and providing direct services and training on children and trauma since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

VPR's podcast for kids, But Why, reached out to her last year after the shootings at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, and, sadly, that episode of the podcast is relevant again and again. So we're going to play you some of what Dr. Gurwitch told parents about how to talk to kids.

