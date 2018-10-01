Related Program: 
'Visions Of The World' Exhibit: How New Americans Mesh Cultures

  • Umesh Acharya, a Bhutanese refugee now living in Shelburne, shared his photography and poetry in the
  • Umesh Acharya of Shelburne took this photo of a baby bird in the nest, awaiting its next meal. Acharya spoke to VPR about his experiences growing up in a refugee camp and how, then as now, nature inspires his creative outlets, like photography and poetry.
Paintings, photographs, textiles and poems created by New Americans now living in Vermont make up the new Visions Of The World exhibit, a showcase of art from immigrants with refugee backgrounds now on display in Burlington's Amy E. Tarrant Gallery.

For immigrants, especially for refugees who sacrificed so much to bring their families to safety, the personal paintings, colorful textiles and photographs of homes both old and new provide a window into the immigrant imagination and the refugee experience. 

Artist Umesh Acharya of Shelburne spoke with VPR's Mary Engisch about sharing his photography and poetry in the new show.

Acharya grew up in a refugee camp in Nepal after his family was forced to leave his native country of Bhutan in the mid-1990s. Umesh relocated to Vermont and settled first in Winooski in 2012 and then in Shelburne.

Broadcast on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

