Boston Symphony Orchestra

Vladimir Jurowski, conductor

Alina Ibragimova, violin

Haydn: Symphony No. 26 in D minor Lamentatione

Karl Amadeus Hartmann: Concerto funebre

Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 36

Listen Sunday February 4 at 1 p.m.