VPR News

VLS Professor Says Land Development Will Threaten Sage Grouse Population

By & 43 minutes ago
  • Male sage grouse, pictured in Colorado in April 2014, in a snowy field.
    Male greater sage grouse, in Colorado in April 2013, partake in the species' mating ritual. The Trump administration recently announced plans to remove protections for sage grouse to allow millions of acres of land to be opened for drilling and mining.
    David Zalubowski / Associated Press File

The Trump administration announced plans last week to open millions of acres of land to drilling and mining by removing protections for the sage grouse, an imperiled ground-nesting bird that resides in the American West.

VPR spoke with Pat Parenteau, a professor of environmental law at Vermont Law School, about what that could mean for the bird’s future.

Parenteau said the sage grouse’s habitat — which stretches across 9 million acres over 10 states – is protected because the bird has suffered a "catastrophic decline in its population." He said biologists call the bird an “umbrella species” because it reflects the health of the entire sage brush ecosystem.

While advocates say industrial development won’t impact the sage grouse population, Parenteau said the birds need large swaths of land for heat protection and to breed — and he predicts a rollback in public land protections will be met with plenty of new lawsuits.

Listen to Parenteau's conversation with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb above.

