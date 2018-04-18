Related Program: 
Voices Of Addiction And Recovery

By & 1 hour ago
  • There are many different paths to addiction and to recovery.
Live call-in discussion: In his 2014 State of the State address, Gov. Peter Shumlin highlighted the severity and far-reaching impact of Vermont's opioid crisis. Four years later, the state is still struggling with the deadly effects of that crisis. We're talking to Vermonters who have lived with addiction and are now in recovery, to hear their thoughts on the topic.

Trish Lafayette and Scott Pavek join Vermont Edition to talk about how they became addicted, what they've gone through in their recoveries and what motivates them to stay clean. Plus we'll talk about their thoughts on what can be done moving forward to address the opioid crisis and its effects.

You can share your own experiences below or by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Thursday, April 19, 2018 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

