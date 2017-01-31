Vote Tracker: How Bernie Sanders & Patrick Leahy Are Voting On Trump's Cabinet Picks

By & 1 hour ago
  • Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy each have a role to play in the confirmation (or rejection) of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
    Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy each have a role to play in the confirmation (or rejection) of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
    Toby Talbot / AP File

President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees have drawn heavy criticism from Democrats in the Senate, including from Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders. As the Senate votes on the confirmation of Trump's nominees, VPR is tracking the Vermont senators' votes.

What is required for a nominee to take office?

Most nominees must get approval in at least two separate votes before taking over the job for which they've been appointed.

First, the nominee faces hearings in a Senate committee relevant to the job they've been appointed to fill. For example, Sen. Jeff Sessions faced hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated to be attorney general, since the attorney general's office is closely tied to the judicial system.

After the hearings, the committee members vote on whether or not they support the nominee. If the majority of the committee approves of the nominee, the next step is a vote of the full U.S. Senate. If the majority of Senators vote in favor of the nominee, that nominee is confirmed and may take office.

Committee Power

While Vermont's senators make up just one-fiftieth of the overall Senate vote on Trump's cabinet nominees, their positions on key committees give Leahy and Sanders additional influence in the confirmation proceedings for certain nominees. Here's how that breaks down for Trump's cabinet picks:

Sen. Patrick Leahy is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is responsible for preliminary approval of Trump's attorney general pick, Jeff Sessions. Leahy has said that he does not support Sessions' nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is on the...

  • Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, responsible for preliminary approval of secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry's nomination to run the Department of Energy; and Ryan Zinke's nomination to be Secretary of the Interior.
  • Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, which is responsible for preliminary approval of Trump's controversial EPA nominee, Scott Pruitt.

How did Vermont's senators vote on Trump's cabinet nominees?

Loading...

A check mark indicates that the nominee has been confirmed by the full Senate.

Voting positions are marked as "expected" if the senator in question has publicly stated how he intends to vote, or if the senator voted on the nominee in committee.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Bernie Sanders
Patrick Leahy
Donald Trump

Related Content

Sen. Leahy On His Opposition To Sessions, And Trump's First Moves As President

By 3 hours ago
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the country's next attorney general. Sen. Patrick Leahy spoke to VPR about Sesssions' nomination and a number of policies proposed by President Trump during his first week in office.  

Sanders, Leahy Come Down Hard On EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt

By Jan 18, 2017
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, while Sen. Patrick Leahy called Scott Pruitt "unqualified" and says his appointment would be a "disaster for the country."

Gov. Scott Issues Sweeping Rebuff To Trump's Immigration Orders

By & 19 hours ago
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont will not cooperate with a federal crackdown on immigration that calls on state and local officials to aid in heightened border-security measures. And he says his administration is "exploring a legal challenge" to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last week.