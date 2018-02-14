VPR 2017 Murrow Awards Submission — Overall Excellence

In 2017, Vermonters debated whether private schools should get public dollars; they confronted the changes wrought by the Trump presidency; and they watched as refugees fled the U.S. for a safer haven in Canada. It was a time of tremendous change explored by VPR through traditional broadcast news series, web-only reporting projects, and audience driven podcasts. Here is our compilation of our best work for the year.
Audio-First Stories
The following are the features, programs and other work included in the montage above:
- "Migrants Choose Arrest In Canada Over Staying In The U.S."
- "Syrian Family New To Rutland: 'We Want Our Children To Be Safe'"
- "Photos: In The World's Second-Largest Refugee Camp, Syrians 'Live Day By Day'"
- "Guns Killed 420 People In Vermont From 2011-2016"
- "'This Is About Safety': Preventing Gun Suicides In Vermont"
- "'My Dad Is One Of The 373 Vermonters': The Role Of Guns In Vermont"
- Brave Little State's "Vermont Hustle: What It's Like To Work 3 Jobs"
- "Signs Of Love: How An Anonymous Artist Sparked A Town-Wide Debate In Plainfield"
- "'They Killed Him': As A Vermont Inmate Suffered From Untreated Cancer, Officials Delayed Care"
- "Heartbreak And Hope: Listen To What It Takes One Vermonter To Overcome Opioid Addiction"
- "Vermonter Switches To Pot For Pain After A Decade On Prescribed Opioids. It Isn’t Cheap"
- "The Millennial Farmer: Balancing Crops, Student Loans And Social Media"
- "Vermont Veterans Find Peace And Purpose In The Soil"
- "Outdoor Radio: Mega-Roost Of Crows"
- But Why's "How Are Babies Made?"
- Brave Little State's "Why Is Vermont So White?"
Series, Specials and Projects
- [SERIES] Aging Well: What Does 'Aging Well' Look Like In Vermont?
- [TOP STORY] Bill To Keep Vermont Police From Participating In Trump's Orders Gets Tri-Partisan Support
- [TOP STORY] Bernie Sanders To Introduce Single-Payer Health Care Bill In U.S. Senate
- [SERIES] Death Behind Bars: Vermont Inmates, Camp Hill And The Prison Health System
- [TOP STORY] Despite Fundraising For Re-Election, Sanders Campaign Says Plans Not Formally Announced
- [SERIES] Mental Health Week
- [SERIES] Vermont's Choice: Private Schools, Public Money
Digital-First Stories, Series and Projects
- [PROJECT] Gunshots: The role of guns in life — and death — in Vermont
- [PROJECT] Gunshots: How do guns fit into your life?
- [PROJECT] Vermont's Response: Trump's First 100 Days
- [STORY] What You Need To Monitor The Solar Eclipse In Vermont
- [STORY] Wonderful News: 17 Things That Made Vermont Smile In 2017
- [STORY] As The Sub-Zero Weather Continues, Here's How To Stay Safe And Warm
- [STORY] The (Many) Responses To Trump's First State Of The Union
- [STORY] So There's A Partial Federal Government Shutdown. Here's What Vermonters Need To Know
- [PROJECT] What We Learned From 'Brave Little State' Host Angela Evancie's Reddit AMA (+ AMA!)
- [INTERACTIVE] Vermont Gas Pipeline Finally Complete: A Timeline Of How It Happened
- [STORY] NPR One Extra: The Global Effort To Combat Yemen's 'Unprecedented' Cholera Outbreak