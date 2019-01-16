VPR 2018 Murrow Awards Submission — News Documentary

JOLTED is a five-part documentary news series and podcast about what happens when a young man plans a school shooting, but gets caught before he shoots anyone. It’s about the line between thought and crime. And, it’s about a Republican governor, in a rural state, who changed his mind about gun laws.
Part 1: The Shooting That Didn't Happen.
Jack Sawyer’s diary contained a startling confession. It landed him in jail, and sent shockwaves through the state of Vermont.
This episode of JOLTED was broadcast in full on VPR's All Things Considered on September 6, 2018.