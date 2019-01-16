VPR 2018 Murrow Awards Submission — News Documentary

JOLTED is a five-part documentary news series and podcast about what happens when a young man plans a school shooting, but gets caught before he shoots anyone. It’s about the line between thought and crime. And, it’s about a Republican governor, in a rural state, who changed his mind about gun laws.

Part 1: The Shooting That Didn't Happen.

Jack Sawyer’s diary contained a startling confession. It landed him in jail, and sent shockwaves through the state of Vermont.

Part 1 of JOLTED, VPR's documentary news series and podcast.

This episode of JOLTED was broadcast in full on VPR's All Things Considered on September 6, 2018.