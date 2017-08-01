VPR Announces Changes To News, Digital Staff

VPR has announced several changes to its news and digital staff that bring new leadership to Vermont Edition, integrate digital and broadcast content and focus on podcast development.

Vermont Edition Leadership

Sam Gale Rosen has been named Managing Editor of Vermont Edition. A producer on VPR’s daily newsmagazine program since 2015, he replaces Executive Producer Patti Daniels, who is stepping down after more than 10 years.

"I'm incredibly excited to be stepping into a leading role on Vermont Edition,” Gale Rosen said. “Under Patti’s leadership, Vermont Edition has earned deep trust in our region over the last 10 years, and I'll do my best to build on that strength. We want the program to be a conversation for all Vermonters, and we hope to go even further in including more voices, issues, priorities and positions.”

Investigative Reporting

Emily Corwin will join VPR in September as its investigative reporter/editor, which will strengthen VPR’s ability to pursue public service reporting and watchdog journalism. She comes from New Hampshire Public Radio and the New England News Collaborative where she has covered criminal justice, economic policy, and regional reporting. Corwin's investigative work has shed light on the disproportionate arrest and jailing of people of color in New Hampshire; bail practices that incarcerate poor people charged with low-level offenses; and routinely profane and unprofessional behavior by members of New Hampshire Parole Board. Her reporting on New Hampshire's Prison for Women received a 2014 Gracie Award. Her continuing coverage of water contamination near a plastics plant received a 2016 regional Murrow Award.

“It is an unusual privilege to get to focus exclusively on investigative projects at a public radio station,” Corwin said. “I feel lucky to get to work with VPR's expert newsroom and to serve VPR's famously dedicated listeners. I look forward to meeting with Vermonters of all backgrounds on my first weeks on the job. I will want to know: Which people and systems that you interact with deserve our intense scrutiny?”

Focus On Podcasting

Angela Evancie, who has been VPR's digital editor and host/producer of Brave Little State, moves to Managing Editor for Podcasts. In her role, Evancie will guide VPR’s podcast strategy, overseeing the creation, promotion and financial sustainability of original VPR podcasts for on-demand and digital platforms. She will continue to host Brave Little State.

Digital News Content

Finally, VPR digital producers Emily Alfin Johnson and Meg Malone will form a Digital Creation team. They will work as part of the news department to develop, build and promote digital content that either complements or stands alone from broadcast news. The change unifies broadcast and digital news, allowing the team better flexibility to build stories together from the ground up.

“Our goal is public service and accountability journalism; we strive for reporting that probes the many issues confronting Vermonters while also bringing out the voices and stories of people who are not always heard,” said VPR News Director John Dillon. “With these changes, VPR News is well positioned to serve the public in this rapidly changing media landscape. We will continue to deliver breaking news on air and online while also having the room to step back and dig in with in-depth reporting.”