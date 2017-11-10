Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: The Affection And Antipathy For Pumpkin Spice

By 21 minutes ago
  • The flavor of pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, but not everyone is a fan.
    The flavor of pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, but not everyone is a fan.
    Suzanne Podhaizer / Seven Days

Pumpkin and nutmeg and cinnamon, oh boy! Pumpkin spice season is exploding once again with all types of foods and drinks embracing the flavor, like pies, pasta dishes, lattes and more. But maybe your reaction to these seasonal seasonings is, oh no!

As it turns out, pumpkin spice pretty much divides people just like a discussion on politics. Vehemently! Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, stopped by to share the history of pumpkin spice, its ingredients, how it evolved into such a big thing, and why there are lovers and haters of the spice.

In this podcast of The VPR Cafe, Podhaizer also shares which foods and drinks pumpkin spice works well with and reveals where she stands on this contentious flavor. Get deeper in this divide by reading her Seven Days article, "Pumpkin Spice Is The Flavor We Love To Hate."

Tags: 
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Algae You Can Eat

By Oct 27, 2017
Spirulina is an edible type of blue-green algae being grown at a green house in Johnson.
Sally Pollak / Seven Days

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is no friend to those who enjoy a swim in the lake but, in another form, is actually edible, high in protein and rich in certain vitamins. It's called spirulina and being grown right here in Vermont.   

VPR Cafe: Cooking With Beer

By Oct 6, 2017
Chef and cookbook author Sandi Earle's turkey chili made with Queen City Brewery's Gregarious Scottish Ale.
Michael Jacobs / Vermont Life

Everyone knows how to drink beer, but what about cooking with it? With the wide variety of craft beer and its many flavor profiles, cooking with it can be just as fun and tasty as using wine.

Sharing Stories And 'Breaking Bread' With King Arthur Flour's Head Baker

By & Nov 6, 2017
Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of "a baker's journey home."
Julia Reed / Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins

Before he became head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City. Now the baker and author is sharing his expertise and answering questions for aspiring bakers.