VPR Cafe: The Affection And Antipathy For Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin and nutmeg and cinnamon, oh boy! Pumpkin spice season is exploding once again with all types of foods and drinks embracing the flavor, like pies, pasta dishes, lattes and more. But maybe your reaction to these seasonal seasonings is, oh no!

As it turns out, pumpkin spice pretty much divides people just like a discussion on politics. Vehemently! Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, stopped by to share the history of pumpkin spice, its ingredients, how it evolved into such a big thing, and why there are lovers and haters of the spice.

In this podcast of The VPR Cafe, Podhaizer also shares which foods and drinks pumpkin spice works well with and reveals where she stands on this contentious flavor. Get deeper in this divide by reading her Seven Days article, "Pumpkin Spice Is The Flavor We Love To Hate."