VPR Cafe: Bartending 101 And Easy Autumn Cocktails

If you've ever been intimidated by mixing cocktails for guests, don't sweat it. If you prepare ingredients, follow a few simple steps and pay attention to ratios, playing bartender doesn't need to be stressful.

Recently, Seven Days food writer, Suzanne Podhaizer, was asked to create seasonal cocktails for a wedding reception. The process of concocting the drinks was the fun part. It was the preparing and serving part that became a little nerve-racking as thirsty guests bellied up to the bar.

Luckily, with help from a bartender-friend, she got a crash-course in mixology on the spot, and was able to keep the booze flowing and the guests happy. For helpful tips on avoiding this type of panic and to hear some of Podhaizer's signature autumn cocktail recipes, listen to this podcast or read her Seven Days article, "How To Mix Up Autumn Cocktails."