VPR Cafe: Boston Chef Follows The Honey Road To Vermont

Seven Days food writer, Julia Clancy, gives us the 4-1-1 on Boston chef, Cara Chigazola Tobin, her attraction to Vermont food culture and the new restaurant she's opening in Burlington.

Chef Tobin has always been drawn to Vermont and is now partnering with Hen of the Wood operations manager, Allison Gibson, to create Honey Road. Listen to this episode to find out how this culinary super team paired up and what's on the menu for their new venture.

Read Clancy's entire story in the Seven Days article, "Honey Road To Serve Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine in Burlington."