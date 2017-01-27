Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Boston Chef Follows The Honey Road To Vermont

By 24 minutes ago
VPR Cafe
  • A dish created by Cara Chigazola Tobin; lamb and cabbage sarma with sweet potato puree and crispy hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.
    Courtesy of Aliza Eliazarov

Seven Days food writer, Julia Clancy, gives us the 4-1-1 on Boston chef, Cara Chigazola Tobin, her attraction to Vermont food culture and the new restaurant she's opening in Burlington. 

Chef Tobin has always been drawn to Vermont and is now partnering with Hen of the Wood operations manager, Allison Gibson, to create Honey Road. Listen to this episode to find out how this culinary super team paired up and what's on the menu for their new venture.

Read Clancy's entire story in the Seven Days article, "Honey Road To Serve Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine in Burlington." 

VPR Cafe
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink
