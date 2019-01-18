VPR Cafe: A Bread Pudding To Cure The Winter Blues

The winter blues affect almost all of us in one way or another. Less daylight, colder temperatures and a season that always seems to last longer than its allotted 91.25 days. It's the time of year when not only our taste buds, but our souls, crave heart-warming foods that provide comfort during the darkest days of the year.

Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, might just have the cure for this seasonal distress: bread pudding. But before you ask how a common dessert can help, listen to this podcast. Egan will explain that not all bread puddings are sweet. They can also be savory, like the type prepared by chef Crystal Maderia at Kismet in Montpelier.

From prepping the bone-broth to topping it with cheese, you'll hear a step-by-step recipe for making a bread pudding similar to Maderia's. Egan wrote about Mederia's signature, year-round dish in the Seven Days piece, "Kismet's Brothy Bread Pudding Is What You're Craving Now."