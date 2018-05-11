VPR Cafe: Brewing Industry Converges On Vermont

Vermont beer is not only wildly popular here at home, but also across the country and around the world. In fact, visit Spain and you might just find a "Vermont-style IPA." That's what one attendee of the Beer Marketing & Tourism Conference recently shared when it was held in Burlington in March.

Seven Days contributor, Melissa Pasanen, was also at the event and, in this podcast, tells us how beer tourism is just as important to the industry as the suds themselves. Hear why the conference organizers were excited to bring the gathering to Vermont, the many topics discussed, and how one well-known Vermont brewery will finally be opening a long-awaited tasting room this fall.

Read more about the conference in Pasanen's Seven Days story, "Burlington Conference Highlights Beer And Tourism."