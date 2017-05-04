VPR Cafe: Celebrating Food And Culture At UVM

At colleges today, students and the local community are exposed to many exciting food adventures. Some of which are happening at The University of Vermont.

After setting out to learn about Vermont-grown saffron, Melissa Pasanen, freelance journalist and Vermont Life food editor, stumbled onto a couple of interesting student-driven food events at UVM. One in honor of the Iranian celebration, Nowruz, and another featuring the cuisine of Puerto Rico.

Listen to this VPR Cafe to hear more about the foods and activities from these events. Find future multi-culture events at UVM using their Calendar of Events.

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Kiss The Cook in Burlington and Middlebury. For those who love cooking!