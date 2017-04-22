VPR Cafe: The Challenges Of Farm-To-Table

Vermonters and visitors to the state love dining at farm-to-table restaurants. But these eateries are not always profitable for the proprietor.

Listen in as Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, talks about some of the farm-to-table establishments she visited, the challenges they face, and how they've become successful.

Read Egan's full story in Seven Days: "How Can Farm-To-Table Restaurants Survive?"

