VPR Cafe: Cheese, Glorious (Vermont) Cheese

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 40 minutes ago
  • The colorful barn at Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, one of Vermont's award-winning cheesemakers.
    The colorful barn at Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, one of Vermont's award-winning cheesemakers.
    Melissa Pasanen, courtesy

In the artisan cheese world, Vermont has a reputation as a big cheese! That's not just according to cheese lovers here at home, but from the awards presented year after year to Vermont cheese producers at national and international contests. Even representatives from cheese organizations from other states and countries sing the praises of our fine fromage. 

In this episode, food writer Melissa Pasanen discusses Vermont's status as an artisan cheese powerhouse along with fun facts about some of the leading producers. You'll also hear about visiting cheesemakers around the state by following The Vermont Cheese Council's cheese trail map

Watch for Pasanen's article on Vermont artisan cheese appearing soon in Culture magazine.   

