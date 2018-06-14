Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Chef Dads Cook For Their Kids

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 37 minutes ago
  • Chef Aaron Josinsky of Misery Loves Company (with daugher, Eda) suggests being flexible when cooking for kids but to keep offering good choices.
    Aaron Josinsky, courtesy / Kids Vermont

It's great having a parent who can cook really well, but imagine having one who's a chef! With Father's Day upon us, The VPR Cafe caught up with food writer, Melissa Pasanen, to find out what the area's chef dads are cooking at home. Five-star meals? Mac 'n cheese? And what tasty tricks do these culinary pros use to get the little ones to eat their veggies?    

From raising healthy eaters to taking children out to a restaurant, Pasanen lets chefs from all around the area  provide a feast of fatherly food advice. In this podcast we'll hear what their kids enjoy eating, what they don't, and the kid choices that cause them to cringe.

Read more about the six Vermont chefs Pasanen spoke with in the Kids Vermont article, "Dining With Dad: Top Local Chefs Share Secrets For Raising Good Eaters."  

