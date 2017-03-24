VPR Cafe: Chinese Food In Vermont

From Chinese restaurants where you can eat on a dime to higher end Asian-fusion establishments, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, recounts some of the places and dishes she has tried so far and those she hopes to visit soon.

In this episode Egan tells us about "Duck Sauce" — the publication's new feature exploring Vermont's unassuming, inexpensive Chinese restaurants.

Read more from Egan in the Seven Days article, "Duck Sauce: Chinese Fusion Gets Personal At Silver Palace."

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Kiss The Cook in Burlington and Middlebury. For those who love cooking!