VPR Cafe: Chinese Food In Vermont

  • Vegetable Potstickers at South Burlington's Silver Palace.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

From Chinese restaurants where you can eat on a dime to higher end Asian-fusion establishments, Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, recounts some of the places and dishes she has tried so far and those she hopes to visit soon.

In this episode Egan tells us about "Duck Sauce" — the publication's new feature exploring Vermont's unassuming, inexpensive Chinese restaurants.

Read more from Egan in the Seven Days article, "Duck Sauce: Chinese Fusion Gets Personal At Silver Palace."

