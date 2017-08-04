Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Community Craft Beer Flows And Flourishes

By 57 minutes ago
  • A few styles of beer available at Brocklebank Craft Brewing in Tunbridge.
    A few styles of beer available at Brocklebank Craft Brewing in Tunbridge.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

For those of you too young to remember the dark ages of beer, there was a time when there were no micro-breweries; only national brands, a few local brews, and imports. But now, a new brewery has opened in Vermont since you started reading this. 

Just when you thought the Vermont craft-brew scene was becoming over saturated, we continue to ride the wave with new, community-scale breweries popping up all around the state. From tiny operations in barns to slightly larger brew pubs also serving up grub, Seven Days food writers, Hannah Palmer Egan and Sally Pollak, made their rounds and took one for the team to sample a few flights.

Check out this episode of The VPR Cafe to hear about the many styles of beer both writers discovered in the nooks and crannies of Vermont or read their recent Seven Days article, "More Beer! Tiny Vermont Breweries Off The Beaten Path." 

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Bistro de Margot in Burlington. A chef-owned restaurant offering modern, French cuisine in a casual atmosphere.

Tags: 
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Local Chef Juggles Two Distinct Dining Experiences

By Jul 7, 2017
Andrew Ryan is not only executive chef at Wake Robin in Shelburne but is also co-owner of Drifter's Cafe in Burlington.
Brent Harrewyn / Seven Days

Life unfolds in strange and mysterious ways. But the two cooking gigs of a Vermont chef might be the oddest food/venue combination on record; yet Chef Andrew Ryan makes it work.

VPR Cafe: The Farm Stand Evolution

By Jun 15, 2017
Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Vermont farm stands have probably been around as long as Vermont farms themselves. But nowadays, you're likely to find a wide array of items far beyond fresh fruit and veggies.

Vermont Garden Journal: Fruit Bushes Are Perfect For Small Yards

By Jul 21, 2017
Planting a fruit bush, like the beach plum, is a great way to enjoy the flavors of summer if your yard is too small for a fruit tree.
KJ Murphy / iStock

Not everyone has enough yard space for growing fruit so, luckily, there are bush versions of many classic fruit trees. They grow easily in small, sunny spots and stay a manageable size.  