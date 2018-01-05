Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Community Oven Brings Town Together

By 7 hours ago
  • Residents of Johnson gather for the inaugural pizza-bake at the town's community oven in October, 2017.
    Jim Deshler / Seven Days

Vermont is all about community and, in one Lamoille County town, that means something special and delicious. The Johnson Community Oven was fired up for its inaugural pizza-bake in October of last year, and locals have been loving it.

When VPR aired a story in 2014 about a community oven in Norwich, Vermont, it planted a seed for two long-time Johnson area residents to do the same. Their hope was to rekindle community gatherings around food.

Seven Days food contributor, Melissa Pasanen, spoke with some of the community members involved in creating the oven and securing its space for her story, "Johnson's Bread Oven Draws Community Together." Listen in as Pasanen shares highlights in this episode of The VPR Cafe.

