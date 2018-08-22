VPR Cafe: Cookbook Author Explores Changes To Traditional Recipes

When we think of the foods from a particular culture, we usually don't pay much attention to how it's influenced and has changed as it carries to other places. But a noted cookbook author has done just that in tracking how Jewish dishes have been altered around the globe.

Joan Nathan recently visited Burlington to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, "King Solomon's Table." Freelance journalist and Seven Days contributor, Melissa Pasanen, caught up with Nathan and gives us a little background on her, explains the connections she has to Vermont and a bit about the book.

