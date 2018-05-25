Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Crafting Cuisine With Cannabis

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 2 hours ago
  • In order to cook with cannabis, it must first undergo decarboxylation. One method of doing this is by infusing with olive oil.
On July 1, Vermont's new marijuana law will go into effect. Residents of the state will be able to grow plants and possess some of their harvest. But not all users enjoy smoking pot; for them, there is cooking with cannabis.

In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, tells us about this culinary exercise. She explains the process of de-carbing, shares which foods lend themselves as good vehicles for marijuana, and offers tips from area chefs and a pharmocologist.

To get deeper in the, ahem, weeds, read Pollak's Seven Days article, "Local Chefs Talk Cooking With Cannabis."   

