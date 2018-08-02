VPR Cafe: Crossing The Lake For A Meal And Some Scenery

While only a few miles apart, traveling between towns in Vermont and New York, separated by Lake Champlain, isn't an every-day commute for everyone. But when you do find time to hop the ferry, there's adventure and delicious food across the water.

In this case, it's a boat ride across the lake from Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, with Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak. For the publication's recent Adirondack issue, she took in the restaurants, shops and, of course, the amazing views of both states' landscapes from the water.

Listen to the podcast to hear about Pollak's stops at The Old Dock Restaurant & Marina, Essex Inn on the Adirondack Coast, and Essex Ice Cream Cafe. Read more about this charming New York village in her article, "Exploring The Eats In Essex, New York."