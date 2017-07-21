Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Dinner With Friends

By 12 seconds ago
  • Chef Jesse Lauer serves guests in his home during one of his pop-up dinners dubbed
    Chef Jesse Lauer serves guests in his home during one of his pop-up dinners dubbed "Dinner with Friends."
    Matthew Thorson / Seven Days

If you're an adventurous eater, you might just be interested in a 12-course meal of exquisite recipes never before prepared by the chef. Well, that's just what's served when you pull up a chair at the home of Chef Jesse Lauer.

This accomplished Monkton, Vermont musician (who also has a background in cooking) has gone from composing music to creating gourmet meals in his home. Lauer calls his pop-up dinner series, Dinner with Friends, where he feeds up to six guests and then donates the suggested $55 per-person cost to various social causes.

From cauliflower vichyssoise to porcini-mushroom pasta to sugar cookies made with rendered duck fat, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, describes Lauer's dishes as "precise, gorgeous and intricate."

Hear Pollack recount her recent Dinner with Friends experience by listening to this episode of The VPR Cafe or read her full Seven Days article, "Monkton Pop-Up Dinners Serve Friends And Charities." And if this dining concept peaks your palate's interest, visit Dinner with Friends on Facebook to sign up for an upcoming event.

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Bistro de Margot in Burlington. A chef-owned restaurant offering modern, French cuisine in a casual atmosphere.

Tags: 
Seven Days on The VPR Cafe
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Local Chef Juggles Two Distinct Dining Experiences

By Jul 7, 2017
Andrew Ryan is not only executive chef at Wake Robin in Shelburne but is also co-owner of Drifter's Cafe in Burlington.
Brent Harrewyn / Seven Days

Life unfolds in strange and mysterious ways. But the two cooking gigs of a Vermont chef might be the oddest food/venue combination on record; yet Chef Andrew Ryan makes it work.

VPR Cafe: The Farm Stand Evolution

By Jun 15, 2017
Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Vermont farm stands have probably been around as long as Vermont farms themselves. But nowadays, you're likely to find a wide array of items far beyond fresh fruit and veggies.

Awesome Etiquette: The Private Guest List

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Jul 7, 2017
Private guest lists sent on-line allow attendees to know who is and is not invited to an event.
Ildo Frazao / iStock

If you've ever been invited to a party only to find out that a close friend was not, it could make for an uncomfortable moment. But the private guest list could help avoid that sort of situation.