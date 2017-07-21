VPR Cafe: Dinner With Friends

If you're an adventurous eater, you might just be interested in a 12-course meal of exquisite recipes never before prepared by the chef. Well, that's just what's served when you pull up a chair at the home of Chef Jesse Lauer.

This accomplished Monkton, Vermont musician (who also has a background in cooking) has gone from composing music to creating gourmet meals in his home. Lauer calls his pop-up dinner series, Dinner with Friends, where he feeds up to six guests and then donates the suggested $55 per-person cost to various social causes.

From cauliflower vichyssoise to porcini-mushroom pasta to sugar cookies made with rendered duck fat, Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak, describes Lauer's dishes as "precise, gorgeous and intricate."

Hear Pollack recount her recent Dinner with Friends experience by listening to this episode of The VPR Cafe or read her full Seven Days article, "Monkton Pop-Up Dinners Serve Friends And Charities." And if this dining concept peaks your palate's interest, visit Dinner with Friends on Facebook to sign up for an upcoming event.

The VPR Cafe is made possible with support from Bistro de Margot in Burlington. A chef-owned restaurant offering modern, French cuisine in a casual atmosphere.