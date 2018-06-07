VPR Cafe: Distilling Dreams (And Spirits, Too)

Vermont has some outstanding brewers and cider makers, but let's not forget about the ever-expanding list of distillers. Naomi Clemmons and Craig Stevens, colleagues in the public health field and friends since college, operate Wild Hart Distillery in Shelburne and have partenered with other Vermont companies to concoct some unique spirits.

Seven Days contributor, Melissa Pasanen, visited with Clemmons and Stevens to learn more about their operation, the distiller they hired to round out the team, and the whiskey, vodka and gin they're creating. From using a local farm for grain to tapping into the sweetness of a nearby sugaring company, Wild Hart Distillery is also focused on community relationships.

Pasanen shares more about this distiling duo's dreams and their company in this episode of The VPR Cafe and in her article, "From Public Health To Spirits: Longtime Colleagues Open Wild Hart Distillery."