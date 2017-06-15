VPR Cafe: The Farm Stand Evolution

Vermont farm stands have probably been around as long as Vermont farms themselves. But nowadays, you're likely to find a wide array of items far beyond fresh fruit and veggies.

Seven Days food writer, Hannah Palmer Egan, has been visiting farm stands around the state and compares the new breed to the old guard. Even though many traditional stands still exist, the new model has growers and producers marketing their goods collaboratively and in larger settings.

Hear more about the farm stands Egan discovered by listening to this podcast or by reading the Seven Days article she co-wrote with Suzanne Podhaizer, "Vermont Growers Reinterpret The Farm Store."

