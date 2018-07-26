Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Farmers Market Season In Full Swing

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 57 minutes ago
  • Fresh produce at The Capital City Farmers Market from LaPage Farm in Barre.
    Hannah Palmer Egan / Seven Days

Making a weekly stop at your local farmers market is a common event for many, especially during summer. But consider breaking away from your go-to market to explore the farmers and vendors selling their wares in a neighboring town or another part of the state.

Seven Days food writer and farmers market maven, Hannah Palmer Egan, visits both popular and off-the-beaten-path markets where she always seems to discover interesting vendors and unique offerings. One of her new finds this season is a goat milk gelato maker in Chelsea that uses a special breed of goat to produce this sweet, refreshing treat. She also offers a tip on where to find delicious, local strawberries well past summer as well as other aspects of the farmers market experience she really enjoys.

Hear about some of Egan's favorite markets in this episode of the VPR Cafe and check out her recent Seven Days photo essay, "The Capital City Farmers Market in Pictures."  

